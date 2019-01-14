Simon Gotch vs. Ace Romero Added To MLW Superfight

– MLW has announced that Simon Gotch will face Ace Romero at the upcoming Superfight event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here’s the card so far, followed by the press release for the event:

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT:

Low Ki (c) Jr. vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE FIGHT:

Pentagón Jr. & Rey Fénix (c) vs. The Hart Foundation

¡LUCHA LIBRE!

Aerostar vs. Rey Horus

THE REMATCH:

Ace Romero vs. Simon Gotch

Plus: Gringo Loco, Konnan, Puma King, Tommy Dreamer, Ricky Martinez, Myron Reed, MJF, DJZ and more.

What happens when the immovable force meets the snitch? Fans will find out Saturday night February 2nd in Philadelphia at MLW: SUPERFIGHT as the “Great Gotch” has demanded a rematch and Ace Romero has accepted!

MLW today announced Ace Romero vs. Simon Gotch for MLW: SUPERFIGHT at the 2300 Arena. The event is an MLW FUSION TV tapings for beIN SPORTS.

Fans can buy tickets starting at $15 at http://www.MLWgo.com.

Desperate men do desperate things. After being choked out by his former teammate, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Simon Gotch was determined to showcase his dominance in an MLW ring.

Increasing the cash prize to $20,000, Simon Gotch presented an open contract prize fight on a recent episode of MLW FUSION. While Gotch has defeated boxers, amateur wrestlers and even Gangrel, what he wasn’t ready for was 400 pounds of Acey Baby.

Super heavyweight Ace Romero stepped up and accepted the challenge… and boy was it a challenge for the scheming Simon Gotch A little over 3 minutes into the 5 minute challenge, Gotch was looking at the lights as the human jumbo jet rumbled to a 1-2-3 in the middle of the ring. Romero would share his $20,000 prize fight purse with the crowd as Gotch watched fans stuff his money into their pockets.

Bitter, desperate and arguably more dangerous than ever, Simon Gotch now looks to right the wrong and show his superb athletic ability.

Will the super heavyweight continue to send shockwaves through the league or will the backed into the corner Simon Gotch come out swinging? Find out live Saturday night February 2nd in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena! Buy tickets at MLWgo.com