Singer Ellie Price Discovers Her Vocal Sample Was Used For Fatal Influence’s WWE Theme, Says Def Rebel Did Nothing Wrong

In a video on her Instagram, singer Ellie Price revealed that she found out her vocal sample was used for Fatal Influence’s WWE NXT theme, composed by Def Rebel. However, she stressed that nothing was stolen and that the samples were meant to be used.

She said: “This week I found out that my vocal is currently being used on a WWE entrance track. And people were loving it on Youtube. But how, you ask? Two and a half years ago, I released my Pop Punk vocal sample pack on Splice. Def Rebel had taken some of these samples and run them through what I assume is an AI program, which no doubt fans have noticed. The melody, some of the lyrics, it’s so weird to have to look up the lyrics to something when it’s your own voice. Now to be perfectly clear, they have done absolutely nothing wrong. This is what these samples are supposed to be used for and I’m stoked that I have come across it. Thanks to some people that have pointed it out. Part of me does wish people knew it was me.”