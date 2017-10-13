The Singh Brothers Talk Important Advice From Shawn Michaels

– The Singh Brothers recently appeared on Talk is Jericho (transcript credit stillrealtous.com), and spoke about their path to WWE as The Bollywood Boyz, the Cruiserweight Classic, the move to 205 Live and being quickly reassigned to the WWE Performance center. They realized that this was the best thing that ever could have happened for their careers, as they received valuable advice from coach Robbie Brookside about in-ring psychology, and even more important advice from Shawn Michaels…

“I think a big thing actually, we realized we needed to turn heel. Because the whole Bollywood Boyz thing was so babyface — so 1980’s. Me and Gurv (Sunil) were going back and forth and Shawn Michaels had just started at NXT and watched one of our PC Live matches and he pulled up aside and was like, ‘you guys need to go heel.’ He’s like, ‘if you’re gonna stay a babyface you’re dead in the water. He said ‘I see what you guys are trying to do it was like what Marty (Jannetty) and I were doing back in the day. But it worked in the 90’s — it’s not gonna work in today’s wrestling.”