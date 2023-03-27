Skye Blue Shares Her Journey To AEW, Credits Madison Rayne’s Coaching

AEW’s Skye Blue spoke recently with Busted Open to explain how she made it to her current promotion and the progress she’s experienced over the years (via Wrestling Inc). Blue also shared some details on her work with Madison Rayne and credited her with covering the smaller details that can make the difference for a wrestler. You can find a few highlights from Blue below.

On where she started and how she made it into the industry: “I started training when I was a junior in high school. My mom came with me to every practice and every show because I was 17 and very determined like, ‘I’m gonna do this,’ and she’s like, ‘No, you’re not.’ So I started training back then and started doing shows that same year. I trained at a really small school in Woodstock, Illinois, originally. Then I moved to a school in Chicago where I train now at CFW. Then I think NWA was the first big promotion I ever worked for.”

On working with Madison Rayne as a coach: “Madison took me under her wing. She’ll remind me of the little things. Like I’ll want to jump off of whatever, I’ll want to do whatever, and she’s like, ‘Alright, Skye, you gotta look at the camera.’ She reminds me of the little things that make a difference.”