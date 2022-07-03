Slimmer’s WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Report. We are live in beautiful Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight’s Kickoff Show hosts are Kayla Braxton, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. They start off by running down the entire card before heading to a video package for the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches. Next up is a video package for Bianca Belair vs. Carmella followed by a video package for the Usos vs. the Street Profits. We head to a video package for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam followed by a video package for Theory vs. Bobby Lashley. Next up is a video package for Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya, and then the Kickoff Show finishes up with one more video package for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.



Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi



Lynch and Asuka square off in the middle of the ring as everyone else rolls to the outside as soon as the bell rings. Asuka lands a volley of backfists and then pulls a ladder into the ring. Lynch slams Asuka’s face into the ladder and then pulls a second ladder into the ring. Lynch tries to drop a ladder onto Asuka, but Asuka rolls out of the way. Asuka drops both Lynch and Morgan onto a ladder, and then Rodriguez slams the ladder into Bliss. Lynch and Morgan double team Rodriguez, but Rodriguez double suplexes both of them onto a ladder. Shotzi battles with Rodriguez over a ladder, and then Evans and Asuka help Shotzi drive Rodriguez into the corner. Evans drops Morgan onto a ladder and then drives herself into Morgan. Bliss heads up top and takes out Lynch, Asuka, and Morgan with a Molly Go Round. Asuka catches Bliss with a German suplex and then hip tosses Shotzi onto a ladder. Asuka climbs a ladder, but Evans climbs the other side of the ladder. Lynch tips the ladder, but Asuka and Evans both land on their feet. Evans drop toe holds Lynch into a ladder and then climbs a ladder, but Shotzi climbs the other side of the ladder. Evans knocks Shotzi off the ladder and grabs the briefcase, but Rodriguez climbs up under Evans and stops her from unhooking the briefcase. Morgan climbs the other side of the ladder, flips over Rodriguez, and hits a sunset flip powerbomb on Evans. Shotzi ties up Rodriguez in the tree of woe on the ladder and then climbs over her. Bliss starts the climb, but Shotzi gets under her and slams her back-first into the ladder. Shotzi starts to climb again, but Lynch climbs behind her. Lynch slams Shotzi’s face into the top of the ladder and then climbs once again. Shotzi pulls Lynch off the ladder and then slams her face into another ladder. Shotzi puts Lynch on the ladder, heads up top, and goes for a diving senton, but Lynch rolls out of the way, and Shotzi crashes onto the ladder. Asuka pulls Rodriguez out of the ring, but Rodriguez levels Asuka on the outside. Rodriguez uses a ladder to bridge the apron and the announce table, and then she slams Asuka’s face into the announce table. Rodriguez drags Asuka onto the announce table, but Asuka knocks Rodriguez back to the floor and goes for a flying armbar. Rodriguez breaks free, but Asuka goes back to the flying armbar. Lynch levels Rodriguez, and Asuka ends up on the bridging ladder. Lynch sets up a ladder next to the bridging ladder, climbs, and hits a diving seated senton onto Asuka and the ladder. Bliss, Shotzi, Evans, and Rodriguez set up ladders in the ring. Rodriguez and Shotzi climbs one ladder as Bliss and Evans climb another. Lynch tips both ladders and stands alone in the ring. Lynch climbs, but Morgan climbs a ladder next to her. Lynch tips Morgan’s ladder, but Morgan springboards off the top rope, knocks Lynch off her ladder, and climbs to retrieve the briefcase.

Match Result: Liv Morgan retrieves the Money in the Bank briefcase to win the match.

Match Length: 16:33

Slimmer’s Rating: ****



United States Championship Match

Theory (Champion) vs. Bobby Lashley



Lashley shoves Theory to the mat as soon as the bell rings, so Theory rolls the outside to regroup. Theory climbs back into the ring and runs right into a choke slam. Theory again rolls the outside and Lashley tries to throw him into the ring post, but Theory blocks. Theory shoves Lashley into the barricade and rushes back into the ring to go for the count out. Lashley recovers, so Theory connects with a kick from the apron. Theory dives off the apron, and Lashley tries to catch him in mid-air, but Theory and Lashley both end up crashing to the floor. Lashley picks up Theory and throws him into the ring post. Lashley rolls Theory back into the ring and slams his face into the top turnbuckle. Lashley goes for mounted punches, but Theory sneaks out the bottom and levels Lashley with a running clothesline. Theory stomps on Lashley and levels him with another clothesline. Theory takes Lashley up top and goes for a springboard seated Spanish Fly, but Lashley blocks. Theory recovers and goes to work with the ground and pound offense before locking in a rear chin lock. Theory drags Lashley down to the mat, but Lashley powers back to his feet. Lashley goes for the Hurt Lock, but Theory blocks with a kick to the face. Lashley hits a belly-to-belly suplex and drives his shoulder into Theory’s gut in the corner. Lashley goes for the Jackhammer, but Theory escapes and rolls to the apron. Theory somersaults back into the ring, but Lashley catches him in the air hits the Jackhammer for a two count. Theory goes for A-Town Down, but Lashley counters into a cradle for another two count. Theory rakes the eyes and hits a spear. Theory again goes for A-Town Down, but Lashley counters into the Hurt Lock. Theory can’t escape and has no choice but to tap.

Match Result: Bobby Lashley defeats Theory with the Hurt Lock.

Match Length: 10:46

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Raw Women’s Championship Match

Bianca Belair (Champion) vs. Carmella



Belair gets a rear waist lock takedown to start the match, but Carmella fights back with a super kick. Carmella lands a liver shot but eats a standing drop kick from Belair. Belair drives her shoulder into Carmella’s ribs in the corner and then counters a hurricanrana into a backbreaker. Belair goes for a handspring moonsault, but Carmella rolls out of the ring. Belair heads out of the ring and levels Carmella with a shoulder tackle. The action returns to the ring, and Carmella snaps Belair’s neck off the top rope. Carmella pounds on Belair in the corner and then lands a volley of back elbow shots in the corner. Carmella this a Bronco Buster and gets a two count. Carmella locks in a double arm submission, but Belair rolls into a pinning predicament for a two count of her own. Belair scoops up Carmella, but Carmella floats over and uses Belair’s braid to slam her to the mat. Belair pounds on Carmella’s back and follows up with a delayed vertical suplex. Belair drives her shoulder into Carmella’s ribs in the corner and then goes to work with mounted punches. Belair charges at Carmella in the corner, but Carmella sidesteps her, and Belair posts herself in the corner. Carmella follows up with a low super kick and gets a two count. Carmella gets in Belair’s face, but that’s a big mistake. Belair fights back and hits the KOD for the three count. After the match, Carmella attacks Belair before leaving the ring.

Match Result: Bianca Belair defeats Carmella with the KOD.

Match Length: 7:15

Slimmer’s Rating: **¾



Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (Champions) vs. The Street Profits



Dawkins and Jimmy start the match. Dawkins grabs a standing side headlock and levels Jimmy with a shoulder tackle. Dawkins connects with a standing drop kick and follows up with a spinebuster. Jimmy rolls to the outside to regroup with Jey. Ford gests the tag as Jimmy makes the tag to Jey. Ford locks up with Jey and gets a standing side headlock of his own. Ford hits a drop kick and makes the tag back to Dawkins. Dawkins flips Ford into a moonsault and then covers Jey for a two count. Dawkins works over Jey, but Jimmy makes the blind tag. Jimmy dumps Dawkins to the outside and hits a suicide dive that sends Dawkins into the barricade. The Usos double team suplex Dawkins into the ring post, and then Jey gets the tag and works over Dawkins in the middle of the ring. Jey drives his shoulder into Dawkins’ gut in the corner and makes the tag to Jimmy. Jimmy chokes Dawkins across the middle rope and then distracts the referee so that Jey can land a cheap shot. Jimmy and Dawkins land simultaneous shots and level each other. Dawkins FINALLY makes the hot tag to Ford as Jimmy tags Jey. Ford dives off the top but eats a mid-air super kick from Jey. Jey whips Ford hard to the corner and then chokes him across the bottom rope. Jimmy gets the tag and hits a diving elbow drop for a two count. Jimmy chops Ford in the corner and then chokes him across the middle rope. Jey gets the tag, and the Usos make a wish with Ford’s legs. Jey goes to work with a volley of crossfaces and then locks in a rear chin lock. Ford tries to make the tag, but Jey super kicks Dawkins off the apron. Jimmy gets the tag, but Ford starts to fight back. Jimmy tosses Ford to the apron and levels him with a stiff right hand. Jimmy goes for a suplex on the apron, but Ford counters into an apron suplex of his own. Ford FINALLY makes the hot tag to Dawkins, and Dawkins flies to the outside into both Jimmy and Jey. Dawkins rolls Jey back into the ring and levels him with a flying elbow shot. Dawkins hits an enzuigiri and follows up with a corkscrew neck breaker for a two count. Dawkins levels both Jimmy and Jey on the outside and then once again rolls Jimmy back into the ring. Ford gets the tag and hits an assisted back suplex for a looong two count. Jey gets the tag from Jimmy as Ford tags Dawkins. Dawkins lifts Jey for the assisted Blockbuster and makes the cover, but Jey miraculously kicks out at two. Dawkins and Jey slug it out in the middle of the ring, and Jey levels Dawkins with an enzuigiri. Jimmy gets the tag from Jey as Dawkins tags Ford. The Usos level Ford with a double super kick, and Jimmy covers Ford for a looong two count. Jey gets the tag, but Ford dumps him to the outside. Ford flies over the ring post and takes out both Jey and Jimmy on the outside. Ford rolls Jey back into the ring and hits From the Heavens, but Jimmy makes the save and breaks up the pin. All four men square off and slug it out in the middle of the ring. Dawkins eats a super kick from Jey on the outside and then rolls back into the ring. The Usos hit 1D, and that’s finally enough for the three count. The Usos win the match, but the replay shows that Jimmy hooked Ford’s arm and actually pulled his shoulder off the mat during the pin.

Match Result: Jimmy Uso defeats Montez Ford after the 1D.

Match Length: 22:54

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½



SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Ronda Rousey (Champion) vs. Natalya



Natalya takes down Rousey to start and then grabs a hammer lock, but Rousey reverses the hold and ties up Natalya in the ropes. Rousey goes back to the hammer lock, but Natalya flips Rousey to counter. Rousey goes to a wrist lock, but Natalya flips out. Rousey catches Natalya with a crucifix pin, but Natalya kicks out at two. Natalya grabs an ankle lock, but Rousey reverses into an ankle lock of her own. Natalya heads to the outside to regroup, but Rousey chases her back into the ring. Natalya levels Rousey with a discus clothesline for a two count. Natalya slams Rousey’s head into the top turnbuckle and then works her over in the corner. Natalya hits a snapmare takedown and locks in a sleeper, but Rousey fights back to her feet. Natalya pounds on Rousey in the corner and locks in a seated abdominal stretch. Rousey tries to fight back to her feet, but Natalya transitions into a traditional abdominal stretch. Rousey reverses into an abdominal stretch of her own, but Natalya reverses back to her own abdominal stretch. Rousey fights back with a knee to the face in the corner and goes for Piper’s Pit, but Natalya blocks. Natalya goes for an armbar, but Natalya blocks. Rousey locks in the Sharpshooter and hits Shawn Michael’s trademark pose at the same time, which is such a brilliant bit of psychology. Natalya makes it to the ropes, so Rousey sets up for the armbar, but Natalya flips Rousey to the outside. Rousey looks to have tweaked her knee when she landed on the outside, so Natalya drags Rousey to the apron and locks in the Sharpshooter on the apron. Rousey shifts her weight and flips Natalya backward into the ring post. The back of Natalya’s head slams into the ring post, and DAMN, that looked nasty. Rousey drags Natalya back into the ring, but Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter, but Rousey counter into the ankle lock. Natalya tries to counter back into the Sharpshooter, but Rousey grabs the arm and locks in an armbar while grapevining the arm. Natalya can’t make it to the ropes, and she has no choice but to tap.

Match Result: Ronda Rousey defeats Natalya with the armbar.

Match Length: 12:34

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½

After the match, Rousey struggles to even make it to her feet. Her knee is clearly less than 100%. And here comes Liv Morgan! Liv Morgan is cashing in her Money in the Bank contract!



SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Ronda Rousey (Champion) vs. Liv Morgan



Morgan goes for a kick, but Rousey picks the ankle and locks in an ankle lock. Morgan can’t make it to the ropes, but she kicks Rousey’s bad knee to break the hold. Morgan rolls up Rousey and gets the three count.

Match Result: Liv Morgan defeats Ronda Rousey with a rollup pin.

Match Length: 0:27

Slimmer’s Rating: N/A



Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss vs. Omos vs. Riddle vs. Sami Zayn vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Sheamus vs. Theory



Before the match begins, Adam Pearce comes out and announces adds one more competitor to the match… Theory. The bell rings, and Riddle, McIntyre, and Sheamus triple team Omos. Omos cleans house and scoop slams McIntyre. Omos heads to the outside, and Theory and Rollins tries to level him with a ladder, but Omos uses the ladder to annihilate both Theory and Rollins. Omos tosses a ladder over the top rope and into the ring. Omos begins to set up the ladder in the middle of the ring, but Sheamus halts his progress. Riddle locks in a choke hold, but Omos slams him to the mat. Moss goes after Omos, but Omos tosses him to the outside. Omos turns around and eats a Claymore from McIntyre. Omos tumbles to the outside, and McIntyre sets up a ladder in the middle of the ring. McIntyre climbs, but Sheamus drags him back down to the mat. McIntyre and Sheamus brawl and almost don’t see Theory climbing the ladder. McIntyre and Sheamus drags Theory back down to the mat, and McIntyre hits Sheamus’ trademark Ten Beats of the Bodhrán. Sheamus cuts in and shows that he can do it best, but McIntyre wants another turn, but Sheamus takes over again to finish off Theory. Rollins cleans house and tries to Pedigree Riddle onto a ladder, but Riddle counters into a back body drop onto the ladder. Riddle hits a Broton on the ladder, but Zayn takes out Riddle. Moss drives his shoulder into Zayn’s gut in the corner and then launches Zayn into a ladder into the opposite corner. Moss sets up the ladder in the middle of the ring and begins to climb. Riddle climbs the other side of the ladder, but Omos pulls them both back down to the mat. Omos choke slams Theory and begins to climb, but Moss and McIntyre tip the ladder and clothesline Omos to the outside. Sheamus and Riddle attack Omos with ladders and then bury him under a pile of ladders. Rollins sets up a ladder in the ring and climbs, but Zayn heads up the other side of the ladder. Sheamus sets up a ladder next to them and climbs, but Theory climbs the other side of the ladder. Sheamus tips Rollins and Zayn’s ladder, but then Theory knocks Sheamus off the ladder. Moss pulls Theory off the ladder and hits a fallaway slam. Zayn tries to climb, but Moss powerbombs Zayn onto a ladder. Moss climbs as McIntyre climbs the other side of the ladder. McIntyre knocks Moss of the ladder, but Sheamus tips the ladder before McIntyre can unhook the briefcase. Sheamus delivers White Noise to McIntyre, but Riddle attacks Sheamus from behind. Sheamus hits the Irish Curse backbreaker on Riddle and then beats Riddle against a ladder. Sheamus goes for a Brogue Kick, but Riddle side steps him. Riddle ties up Sheamus in the ladder and his Orton’s patented hanging DDT using the ladder instead of the ropes. Riddle climbs a ladder in the corner and hits the Floating Bro onto McIntyre, Moss, Sheamus, and Rollins. Omos heads back into the ring and tosses Moss to the outside. Omos ejects McIntyre from the ring, but catches Omos with a sleeper. Omos tosses Riddle forward to break the hold and then pulls Theory off the ladder to delivers a choke slam. Omos begins to climb but eats a Brogue Kick from Sheamus and a Helluva Kick from Zayn. Riddle locks in a triangle on Omos over the top rope, but Moss dumps Omos to the outside. McIntyre delivers a Glasgow Kiss, and Rollins hits Omos with the Stomp on the apron. McIntyre, Moss, Riddle, Sheamus, Zayn, and Rollins lift Omos and toss him through the announce table. Zayn sneaks back into the ring and begins to climb a ladder, but McIntyre pulls him back down to the mat. McIntyre bounces Zayn off the ladder, but Sheamus slams another ladder into McIntyre’s face. Sheamus sets a ladder on the top rope but gets hit with a Future Shock DDT. McIntyre sets up a ladder on top of Sheamus and begins to climb, but here comes Butch! Butch climbs behind McIntyre and locks in a sleeper on McIntyre’s back. McIntyre has to climb back down to the mat, and Sheamus levels McIntyre with a Brogue Kick. Sheamus sets up a ladder on top of McIntyre and climbs to the top, but McIntyre tips the ladder from underneath it. McIntyre damn near decapitates Butch with a Claymore and then climbs the ladder as Sheamus climbs the other side of the ladder. Zayn tips the ladder and sends both McIntyre and Sheamus face-first onto the ladder that Sheamus set on the top rope. Zayn climbs and almost grabs the briefcase, but Moss knocks him back down to the mat. Moss climbs, but Rollins tips the ladder and follows up with the Stomp. Rollins climbs, but Riddle sets up a second ladder next to Rollins’ ladder. Riddle climbs the second ladder, but Rollins knocks him back down to the mat. Riddle again climbs the ladder… SUPER RKO TO ORTON FROM THE TOP OF THE LADDER!!! Riddle climbs the ladder and gets close the briefcase, but Theory climbs the other side of the ladder. Riddle and Theory slug it out at the top of the ladder, but Theory knocks Riddle off the ladder and retrieves the briefcase to win the match.

Match Result: Theory retrieves the Money in the Bank briefcase to win the match.

Match Length: 25:30

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½