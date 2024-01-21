411’s The SmackDown LowDown Report 1.20.24: Carter & Chance Talk Title Defense Against Kabuki Warriors

-Probably best that I get this done before my 49ers play this evening. Go Niners! Let’s get to it!

-We start with video as Paul Heyman tells Nick Aldis that Roman Reigns will not sign a contract tonight. Aldis says that is fine and the three men who signed will face off for the vacated WWE Universal Championship. Heyman says Roman should have a 1 on 1 match and Knight is cool with that as it should be him. AJ lashes out and notes Knight walked over his dead body to get the chance. Knight says he will do it again and they start fighting while Orton just hangs out and then grabs Heyman by the tie. He knows what Paul is trying to do and it won’t work. Later tonight he will drop Solo and beat him in the middle of the ring. Then Roman gets reintroduced to the letters R K O.

-Headlines: Signature Moment: Contract signing which set up Orton vs. Solo and AJ vs. LA. No Rest for The Champions: Carter and Chance defend against Unholy Union with The Kabuki Warriors watching. See You at The Royal Rumble: KO welcomes Logan Paul as his guest on The KO Show.

-To the video as we got a fun Trio Match with LDF vs. LWO. Lots of high flying and getting as much stuff in as possible. Carlito sticks Humberto with The Backstabber, but Santos with the blind tag and roll-up for the win. These six will likely continue to feud with each other for the new few months.

-Kayla Braxton is backstage with The LWO and Carlito gets a match with Santos. Carlito says he has been waiting and notes you don’t turn your back on family. Zelina says Santos isn’t a real man and next week they have the best seat in the house as Carlito gets his hands on Santos.

-Royal Rumble: 1 Week from Today!

-To the video as Pete Dunne is back and Butch is dead. Dunne and Bate get the win over Pretty Deadly. This was exactly what it needed to be. The tag division is getting a little deep, and it’s probably time to split the Tag Titles back up again. Might I suggest a Multi-Team ladder match at Mania with both set of Titles hanging about the ring? Grab the blue titles, go to SmackDown. Red ones? Go to RAW!

-To the video as Carter and Chance successfully defend their Tag Titles against Alba and Isla. Again, they are quietly building some depth in this division and I’m all for it. The Kabuki Warriors seem to be next and I don’t like the chances of Carter and Chance.

-Kayla Braxton is backstage with Kayden and Kitana and they are dancing. Party never stops! Next week they get The Kabuki Warriors. They made a promise to be fighting champions and they want to face the best. They are ready for next week.

-RAW: Punk and Cody go face-to-face! Drew vs. Priest! Also, Rollins gives an update on his future as World Champion.

-Kayla Braxton is backstage with Lashley and The Profits. Lashley says what Final Testament said was ridiculous. Ford notes they have been looking for FT and they aren’t around. Next week they have two words, On Site!

-I guess no match between the two groups, but they are going face-to-face.

-To the video as AJ Styles and LA Knight do battle, but no winner as Jimmy Uso and Solo get involved. Solo wrecks both men as he promised Roman he would fix things.

-That leads right to Orton vs. Solo and Solo takes a rare pinfall loss. LA and Styles fight some more, so Orton takes both out with The RKO. Roman comes from behind, hits a Superman Punch and signs the contract. Spear is countered with the RKO to pop the crowd.

-Megan and Camp discuss next week’s Fatal 4 Way Match.

-Plug for RAW and Megan wraps things up for the week. Thanks for reading!