– A new report suggests that Smackdown could go to three hours when it moves to Fox in the fall. Dave Meltzer noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that the possiblity was being talked about of the show airing for two hours on FOX, and then a final hour on FOX Sports 1.

Meltzer noted that it is just speculation right now, but that “there is a chance. There’s definitely a chance on that. Because the feeling is that since they have to film anyway, and 205 Live is kind of like a waste of air, it’s not working, that maybe what they’ll do is they’ll do the two hours from 8 to 10 on Friday nights, and hour three on 10 to 11 on [FOX Sports 1].” The show cannot air for three hours on FOX due to 10 PM news broadcasts.

He said that it’s not a done deal “by any means,” but it is being talked about. He added that it wasn’t talked about during the initial negotiations with FOX, but that the financial community is “expecting it.” The decision would be in part because FOX Sports 1 needs programming after the UFC moved to ESPN.