Smackdown Writer Christopher DeJoseph Reportedly Released

According to a new report, Smackdown writer Christopher DeJoseph was released from his contract by WWE. The Wrestling Observer’s Daily Update reports that DeJoseph, who was a lead writer on Smackdown under Executive Director Bruce Prichard, was let go.

There are no details available on why or exactly when DeJoseph was let go. DeJoseph returned to WWE in December starting with TLC. He previously had a run on the writing team in the mid-2000s and had an on-screen role as Bick Dick Johnson.