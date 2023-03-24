Snitsky Recalls WWE Toe-Sucking Segment With Mae Young, Says She Loved It

Gene Snitsky had a lot of odd moments in WWE including one where he was caught sucking on Mae Young’s toes, and he recalls that she enjoyed it. The moment happened at WrestleMania 22 and aired just before Booker T’s match with The Boogeyman, and Snitsky briefly looked back at the moment during an interview with Cheap Heat.

“Nope. I sucked Mae Young’s toes backstage at WrestleMania, what more can you ask for,” Snitksy said (per Fightful). “She loved every minute of it. I don’t have to practice, my wife will tell you. I’m a professional foot connoisseur. For the record, Mae Young wanted more, she insisted that I keep going but I had to stop when they yelled cut.”

You’re welcome for that bit of knowledge now occupying your brain. I regret nothing.