Soberano Jr. Issues Challenge To Gabe Kidd on CMLL Informa

Soberano Jr. wants a match with Gabe Kidd, calling out the NJPW star on CMLL Informa. Soberano issued the challenge on CMLL’s show this week, calling Kidd “the bad guy in New Japan” while weighing in on a Wrestle Dynasty-like crossover show at Arena Mexico.

“While we are at it, I will issue the challenge,” Soberano said (per Fightful). “Gabe Kidd, you are the bad guy in New Japan and you want to feel like that man with character. Let me tell you that we have real wrestlers in Mexico and if this event took place, I am the one who will wait for you to show who your daddy is”.

Soberano Jr. was part of the Lucha Gauntlet at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5th, while Kidd faced Kenny Omega.