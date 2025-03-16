Soberano Jr Will Have Surgery Next Month, Expected To Miss Seven Months

In an interview with Mas Lucha (via Fightful), CMLL wrestler Soberano Jr said that he will have surgery next month due to an injury and expects to miss seven months. He hasn’t wrestled since March 11.

He said: “I am happy with wishes continue. Sadly, I have an injury that is preventing that. I will be out for seven months but happy to be closing the tail end of March. I will have surgery in April, so I am taking advantage of this final leg of March to enjoy the fans and enjoy every show I’m on. I will return in November with more will to continue to win over the fans and more will to keep hustling here in wrestling.“