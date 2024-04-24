wrestling / News

Soft Ground Wrestling’s Sanjuki The Bull Calls Out Will Ospreay

April 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Will Ospreay Image Credit: AEW

Sanjuki The Bull of Soft Ground Wrestling in Uganda has issued a challenge to Will Ospreay. The SGW star appeared in a new video posted by the Ugandan promotion and invited Ospreay to come to the promotion to face him. You can see the clip below.

As Fightful reports, Ospreay was among the first to promote SGW and even helped them pay for their ring.

