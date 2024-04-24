wrestling / News
Soft Ground Wrestling’s Sanjuki The Bull Calls Out Will Ospreay
Sanjuki The Bull of Soft Ground Wrestling in Uganda has issued a challenge to Will Ospreay. The SGW star appeared in a new video posted by the Ugandan promotion and invited Ospreay to come to the promotion to face him. You can see the clip below.
As Fightful reports, Ospreay was among the first to promote SGW and even helped them pay for their ring.
Sanjuki the bull of SGW challenges @WillOspreay of a friendly inter-switch promotional wrestling match of African heritage. Promotion vs promotion main event. pic.twitter.com/WTpf2NKdYR
— SGW @soft ground wrestling Uganda (@SGWug) April 24, 2024