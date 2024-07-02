wrestling / News
Soft Ground Wrestling Signs Media Deal in Uganda
July 2, 2024 | Posted by
Soft Ground Wrestling has a media deal, signing a rights deal to air the promotion on NBS TV in Uganda. SGW announced the deal on Tuesday, as you can see below.
No details are available yet regarding the deal. SGW wrote:
“Today Sgw signed an agreement with a local famous media company @nbstv to start airing Soft-ground wrestling on media waves. This is a Huge milestone. Thank you lord.”
Today Sgw signed an agreement with a local famous media company @nbstv to start airing Soft-ground wrestling on media waves. This is a Huge milestone. Thank you lord. pic.twitter.com/lkyy7a3syD
— SGW @soft ground wrestling Uganda (@SGWug) July 1, 2024
