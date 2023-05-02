wrestling / News

Sol Ruca Reveals She’s Undergoing Surgery on Torn ACL Today

May 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sol Ruca WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

As previously noted, WWE NXT Superstar Sol Ruca suffered a torn ACL injury and was written off NXT TV. She announced on her Instagram account today that she’s undergoing surgery today.

Sol Ruca wrote in the caption, “Who needs an acl anyways… jk I do, surgery day baby let’s go.” You can view her Instagram post below:

