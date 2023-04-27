wrestling / News
Injury Update On Sol Ruca Following NXT Angle
April 27, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, WWE ran an angle in which Sol Ruca was attacked in the parking lot before Tuesday’s episode of NXT. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reports that this angle was done because Ruca recently suffered a torn ACL.
WWE previously ran attack angles with the ‘NXT Anonymous’ account on Nikkita Lyons and Wendy Choo, with Lyons also being written out due to legitimate injury.
Ruca’s last match was at an April 14 live event, with Dani Palmer against Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend.
— NXT Anonymous (@NXT_Anonymous) April 25, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Edge On Why He Didn’t Want To End The Undertaker’s Streak
- MJF Tweets and Deletes Post Urging Wrestlers Not To Listen To ‘Bloodthirsty Fans’
- Steve Austin On What WWE Wanted Him To Do At Wrestlemania 39
- Eric Bischoff On If Jake Roberts Was Considered For A WCW Run In 1998, Interactions With Ted Turner