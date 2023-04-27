Injury Update On Sol Ruca Following NXT Angle

As previously reported, WWE ran an angle in which Sol Ruca was attacked in the parking lot before Tuesday’s episode of NXT. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reports that this angle was done because Ruca recently suffered a torn ACL.

WWE previously ran attack angles with the ‘NXT Anonymous’ account on Nikkita Lyons and Wendy Choo, with Lyons also being written out due to legitimate injury.

Ruca’s last match was at an April 14 live event, with Dani Palmer against Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend.