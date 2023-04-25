wrestling / News
NXT Anonymous Posts Video of Sol Ruca Being Attacked By Unknown Individual
April 25, 2023
The NXT Anonymous Twitter account tweeted a video today featuring Sol Ruca getting attacked. The video starts with Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer making beach plans. Ruca then walks off, only to be attacked by an unknown individual waiting for her who pulls her through a door. After the attacker leaves, Palmer came in and checked on Ruca before calling for medical help.
The person shooting the video was not seen by Ruca, Palmer, or the attacker.
