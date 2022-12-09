Solo Sikoa On Learning From Paul Heyman, NXT Plans Before He Was Called Up

Solo Sikoa has been working with Paul Heyman since he arrived on the main roster as part of the Bloodline, and he recently discussed his relationship with the Wise Man and more. Sikoa was a guest on Superstar Crossover with Josh Martinez and talked about his experiences working with Heyman, the Bloodline advisor’s long relationship with his family and more. You can see some highlights below:

On NXT plans for him before he got called up: “Yeah, man. I feel like before I got called up there were a lot of plans to go after that, you know? To go after Carmelo Hayes and maybe Bron Breakker? You know, generation versus generation? But I just feel like it worked out just fine, man. Just to let everybody know that I’ve never lost the North American Title. I had to give it up. So it’s two different things, you know, I never got beat for it. But yeah, man. I just felt like the plans worked out just fine, because I’m up here and I’m going after another title hopefully soon.”

On what he’s learned from Paul Heyman: “Man, he’s like an uncle, you know what I mean? Like, he’s been around — first of all, he’s been around my family for over 50 years. So he’s been around Roman’s dad, he was around my dad, you know. And I don’t know if a lot of people know this, but my dad was one of the first Paul Heyman guys, when they started in WCW. Because he was their manager. And now he’s with Roman and my brothers, and now with me. There’s a lot of things that he’s taught me and it’s still teaching me, man. There’s just so many things that I can’t even, you know? But it’s just to be, go out there. He does tell me, ‘This is the place where you can go be a big superstar and make some money to take care of your family.’ That’s one of the things he does tell me.”

On his relationship with Heyman: “He’s real man, it’s true. And that’s why that’s what I love about Paul. And they don’t call them the wise guy for nothing, you know? He knows the game. He knows the ins, he knows the outs, man. He’s been around the family, he knows our family. He knows how we move, he knows how we work. So I’m very blessed, especially me coming up and only being here for two months. I’m very very happy to be around and to learn from Paul Heyman.”

