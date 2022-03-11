Someone At WarnerMedia Reportedly Didn’t Want AEW To Sign The Briscoes

Fightful Select reports that according to sources at WarnerMedia and AEW, a “person of influence” at Warner nixed plans for Mark and Jay Briscoe to come to AEW. Even before Tony Khan bought ROH, there were no plans to bring ‘Dem Boys’ into the company.

It’s unknown if there was interest from AEW or not, but WarnerMedia sources stated that someone higher up there didn’t want the two signed due to Jay’s homophobic tweets in 2013. He later apologized on ROH TV a week later and sources in ROH said he hasn’t caused any problems since. An AEW talent noted they were “made for television” but they couldn’t blame Warner or AEW for the decision not to sign them.

As of last month, there were no plans for a match between FTR and The Briscoes in AEW, ROH or anywhere else, even if FTR attacked them at Final Battle in December. That was before the purchase of ROH, which could have changed things. It’s said the match is “not completely off the table” for Supercard of Honor. Both teams are open to working together and multiple promoters have said they’d be willing to pay “significant money” by independent standards to get it.

It’s unknown if the Briscoes will be part of the new ROH now that it’s owned by AEW. They are the current ROH tag team champions and were set for Supercard of Honor before Khan bought the company.