Sonny Kiss Would Change Shaking Her Butt In AEW Debut If She Could
Sonny Kiss recently revealed that there’s one thing she would change in regard to her AEW debut — namely making a butt shake her first spot. Kiss debuted in the Casino Royal Battle Royale at Double or Nothing 2019, and she looked back at the debut on Busted Open Radio.
“If I knew that that was gonna be the response, I probably wouldn’t have done that as my first introduction to AEW,” she said (per Fightful). “Because that was the first spot I did, that was with 10,000 people and everybody watching at home saw. So I probably wouldn’t have made that my first spot that the world has seen of Sonny Kiss. That’s the one thing I’ll take back from that. I would still do it, and I think I was supposed to have more offense with Brian Cage, but I think somehow things are going all over the place, and your stuff gets cut. It happens. I wouldn’t have had that as my first spot.”
She continued, “When you’re a person like me, you can’t do certain things like that because then the world just sees you as that. Even to this day, people say, ‘Oh, you’re just a gimmick.’ No. You have not been watching my progression if you think that I’m just a gimmick. I am so much more than that. I’m very athletic, I’m very talented, I’m very unique. I have so much more to offer than just having a great ass. That was up to me too, that was on me. I needed to show that more. I needed to show that I was more of a spicy, aggressive wrestler. Like I said, that was my introduction so that’s was what the podcasters and other people wanted to talk about because that’s what I showed them.”
Kiss exited AEW at the start of the month.