Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose Pitched LGBTQ Storyline to WWE

– In a clip that was used to promote this week’s Total Divas, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose are seen pitching an idea for a LGBTQ storyline. You can see the clip below, which did not air during Tuesday night’s episode.

Discussing her development as a WWE star and a person, Deville said, “I’m going through this kind of evolution process in my life where I’m coming into my own and figuring out who I wanna be, and starting to feel comfortable with who I am. I’m finding my style and it’s a great feeling.”

The clip then shows her and Rose heading to a production meeting, with Deville saying in voiceover, “Mandy and I are meeting with the producers to pitch the first-ever LGBTQ storyline in the WWE … This is Mandy and I’s moment, this is where we prove ourselves.”

The clip quotes Deville as saying to producers, “I just feel a responsibility to represent the gay community.” Whether it was approved or not isn’t revealed in the clip, and either way the storyline has yet to appear on WWE television. The clip could easily appear in later episodes, obviously. Rose discussed the possibility of a romantic storyline between her and Deville in July, saying:

“I don’t have many insights to offer on that. I think there’s definitely rumors and stuff like that. But it’s also hard to say because my character is pretty sexual and pretty sassy, the way I am. So anything I do, it doesn’t really matter if it’s to Sonya or to anyone else. It’s just who my character is, so it’s hard to judge. But I guess you’re just going to have to stay tuned, right? You never know.”