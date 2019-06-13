Sonya Deville Would Love To Have A Rainbow Women’s Championship If She Won It

In an interview with WWE.com, Sonya Deville said that it would be her dream to have a rainbow on the women’s title if she ever won it, as a way to show LGBTQ+ pride as a champion. Here are highlights:

On what pride means to her: “It means a lot. Four years ago, I was still pretending to be someone that I’m not. Until I came out publicly, I wasn’t really living my fullest life. I was trying to be who I thought I was supposed to be, which never turns out good, and I wasn’t fulfilled. You can be happy with work, you can be happy in other facets of life, but if you’re not happy in your personal life, and you’re not loving open and honestly, it sucks.”

On if she feels like a trailblazer: “It definitely wasn’t my intention; it kind of snowballed and turned into that. I think back to when I was in high school, to 17-year old Daria, who was dating guys and thought that that was the only way of life. I was very confused, and it was definitely manifesting itself in other parts of my life that were unhealthy. To look at me then, and to look at me now, and to see how much I’ve grown, [it’s amazing] how much happier I am. To force something that was not organic to who I am was tough on me, and so I can relate to all those girls and guys out there going through the same thing.”

On having a rainbow on the women’s title: “That is actually a dream of mine. That would be so cool to me, but also something so cool for the fans to see. I think that would mean a lot to the LGBTQ+ community, especially the youth. I just keep flashing back to when I was that age, and if that were prevalent, it would have meant so much to me.”

On having rainbow colored gear: “I didn’t want my message to come across wrong. I didn’t want it to feel like I was shoving my sexuality down people’s throats. I want to show [the flag] off for that scared little girl or that scared little boy at home who is afraid to come out to mom and dad, and here I am on national television with a rainbow flag in my back pocket. I want to do it because I’m proud of who I am. It’s been a learning curve. I was afraid of Sonya being defined by her sexuality because that’s not fair to her. I don’t want Sonya to be defined by who she loves.”