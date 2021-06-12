Special Commentary Team Set For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Against All Odds Main Event

PWInsider reports that the commentary team for tonight’s Impact Wrestling Against All Odds main event will be different from the rest of the show. The standard PPV will be called by Josh Mathews and D’Lo Brown and was taped at SkyWay Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

The main event, which was taped last week, will take place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. AEW’s Tony Schiavone will call the action along with Don Callis and Impact EVP Scott D’Amore. The winner will face Sami Callihan at Slammiversary on July 17.