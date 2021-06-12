Note On When Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Title Match Was Filmed

Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Against All Odds PPV event will feature Kenny Omega defending the Impact World title against Moose in the main event. The match will take place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL, while the rest of the card happens in Nashville, TN.

Fightful Select reports that the match was taped over a week before tonight’s show, last weekend around the same time as the AEW Dynamite tapings. According to reports, it’s a match “worth going out of your way to see.” There were several talent in Impact that weren’t aware of when the match was filmed.