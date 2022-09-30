wrestling / News
Spoiler On AEW Stars’ Appearance On Netflix’s The Floor Is Lava
September 30, 2022 | Posted by
AEW’s Chuck Taylor, Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy appeared in season three of Netflix’s The Floor is Lava, and a new report reveals how hey performed. The third season is streaming in its entirety on Netflix and PWInsider reports that only Statlander made it all the way across the obstacle course, with Taylor slipping and being eliminated about halfway through. Cassidy made it to one of the last obstacles before slipping off a giant beach ball that he had to jump on just before the door and fell into the “lava.”
The report notes that there was some in-ring AEW footage shown and that “everyone came off likable” in their interviews before and after their run through the obstacle course.
