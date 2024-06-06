wrestling / News
Spoiler Note on Main Event for Tonight’s TNA Impact
June 6, 2024 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian will headline tonight’s edition of TNA Impact on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST on AXS.
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Discusses People Calling Wrestling Fake, Backstage Altercations
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Initially Was Hesitant To Be Part Of Who Killed WCW?
- Rhea Ripley Was Reportedly Backstage at AEW Double or Nothing
- Mercedes Mone On Her Issue With Stephen A. Smith’s Claims About NBA Star Jaylen Brown