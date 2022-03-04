wrestling / News
Spoiler On NXT Star Debuting at NXT UK Tapings
A WWE NXT star made his NXT UK debut at this week’s taping for the brand. As you can see below, Roderick Strong made his first appearance for NXT UK at Wednesday’s taping at BT Sports Studios in London.
Strong faced Wolfgang at the taping, his first match since Diamond Mine lost to Imperium in a six-man tag team match on the March 1st episode of NXT.
Good to see @roderickstrong make an appearance for #NXTUK really enjoyed his match and I was sad about @Malcolmvelli not making the trip to London guessing his schedules clashed. Thanks Malcolm for bringing Roddy to London pic.twitter.com/6fRhASdVT6
— Dylan Shah (@DylanShah) March 2, 2022