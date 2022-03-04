wrestling / News

Spoiler On NXT Star Debuting at NXT UK Tapings

March 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Logo 2021 Image Credit: WWE

A WWE NXT star made his NXT UK debut at this week’s taping for the brand. As you can see below, Roderick Strong made his first appearance for NXT UK at Wednesday’s taping at BT Sports Studios in London.

Strong faced Wolfgang at the taping, his first match since Diamond Mine lost to Imperium in a six-man tag team match on the March 1st episode of NXT.

