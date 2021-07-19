wrestling / News
Spoiler On Plans For Aiden English in Impact Wrestling
July 18, 2021 | Posted by
The former Aiden English was teased at Impact Slammiversary, and a new report has details on booking plans for him. Fightful Select reports that Impact is set to debut at the current Impact Wrestling tapings and will be pushed as a heel during the planned mixed tag team tournament that will culminate at Impact Homecoming.
English was released from WWE in April of last year and a vignette aired at Slammiversary which teased the arrival of the “Drama King.”
