wrestling / News
Spoiler On Returns At TNA Impact Taping
A spoiler has made its way online about two talents making their returns to TNA at Friday’s Impact taping. Friday night’s taping at the 2300 Arena saw Steph DeLander and Matt Cardona make their returns to the company, as you can see below. DeLander competed in a match and saw Cardona come out to assist her.
PWInsider reports that according to sources, DeLander will be receiving a push heading into TNA Rebellion.
We’ll share the full spoilers from the taping once they become available.
Steph De Lander returns to TNA in Philadelphia! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/5Xt6pL9BAN
— MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) March 22, 2024
What’s Matt Cardona doing in the IMPACT Zone? #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/5YvJvHPUoO
— MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) March 22, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Note on WWE Legends Expected To Be Involved at Wrestlemania (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Latest Update On Kenny Omega Following Diverticulitis Diagnosis
- Goldberg on Ending Bret Hart’s Career: ‘I Can Only Say I’m Sorry So Many Times’
- Jeff Jarrett Thinks WWE Is Building To Eventual Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock Match