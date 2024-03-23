Spoiler On Returns At TNA Impact Taping

A spoiler has made its way online about two talents making their returns to TNA at Friday’s Impact taping. Friday night’s taping at the 2300 Arena saw Steph DeLander and Matt Cardona make their returns to the company, as you can see below. DeLander competed in a match and saw Cardona come out to assist her.

PWInsider reports that according to sources, DeLander will be receiving a push heading into TNA Rebellion.

We’ll share the full spoilers from the taping once they become available.