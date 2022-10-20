wrestling / News
Spoiler On WWE Alumnus Headed To Impact Wrestling
October 20, 2022 | Posted by
A former WWE roster member is on their way to Impact Wrestling in the very near future, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that PJ Black, who was Justin Gabril in his WWE run, is on his way to the company. The site reports that Black is expected to work the Impact tapings this weekend in Las Vegas.
Black was with WWE from 2008 until 2015, and made some Impact appearances following his release. He was with Ring of Honor from 2018 until the company’s hiatus at the end of 2021.
