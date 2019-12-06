Spoilers For MLW Opera Cup, Will Air on MLW: Fusion

– MLW taped its Opera Cup event on Thursay night, which will air on the upcoming weeks of MLW: Fusion. The results were, per PWInsider:

* Dark Match: Dr. Dax defeated Maverick Chris Calaway

* First Round: Brian Pillman Jr. defeated TJ Perkins

* First Round: Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Low Ki

* First Round: Timothy Thatcher defeated Richard Holliday

* First Round: Alex Hammerstone defeated MJF

* Tom Lawlor defeated Rip Von Erich.

– Lawlor cut a promo after the match running down the Von Erich family. Marshall and Ross Von Erich came out to confront him but were attacked by the Spirit Squad.

* MLW Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) defeated El Lindaman

– Injustice cut a promo complaining about not being in the Opera Cup. King Mo came out to the ring and before the fight could happen, ACH made a surprise appearance.

* ACH & King Mo defeated Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil

* Semi-Final: Brian Pillman Jr defeated Timothy Thatcher

* Semi-Final: Davey Boy Smith Jr defeated Alex Hammerstone

– Konnan cuts a promo talking about big plans for AAA and MLW together, and praised Gino Medina as the next “big one.” That brought Salina de la Renta out, and the two argued until Dynasty came out and made their pitch to Medina to join them. Medina appeared to pick Konnan, then attacked him and joined The Dynasty.

* Ross and Marshall Von Erich defeated The Filthy Squad (Mike Mondo & Ken Doane)

* Prince of Darkness Match: Jimmy Havoc defeated Mance Warner

* New York Street Fight: Gino Medina defeated Savio Vega

* CONTRA Unit defeated Strong Hearts

* Finals: Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Brian Pillman Jr