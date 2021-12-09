wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
December 8, 2021 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:
* AEW World Tag Team Champions Lucha Bros retained over AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR. This was the opener
* Penelope Ford, The Bunny and Nyla Rose defeated Anna Jay, Tay Conti and Ruby Soho. Rose pinned Jay
* Hook defeated Fuego Del Sol by submission with the Tazmission. This was Hook’s debut and he looked great, strong pops and reactions
* Adam Cole defeated Wheeler Yuta in the main event
More Trending Stories
- Conflicting Report on Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair’s Alleged Split, Andrade Suggests Report on Break-Up Is ‘Fake News’
- Backstage Update on WWE NXT Contract Status for Candice LeRae
- JONAH Comments On Awkward Moment He Had Meeting Vince McMahon
- Dustin Rhodes Says He Doesn’t Want To Have To Wrestle To Pay Bills Like Ric Flair