Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

December 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Lucha Bros retained over AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR. This was the opener

* Penelope Ford, The Bunny and Nyla Rose defeated Anna Jay, Tay Conti and Ruby Soho. Rose pinned Jay

* Hook defeated Fuego Del Sol by submission with the Tazmission. This was Hook’s debut and he looked great, strong pops and reactions

* Adam Cole defeated Wheeler Yuta in the main event

