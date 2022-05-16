Spoilers From NJPW Strong Collision Taping

NJPW Strong held TV tapings at Collision in Philadelphia on Sunday night, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below from the taping, with the matches set to air on future NJPW Strong episodes, per ProWrestling.net:

* JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, and Royce Isaacs defeated The DKC, Kevin Knight, and Alex Coughlin

* Ariya Daivari defeated Delirious

* Karl Fredericks defeated QT Marshall

* David Finlay defeated Danny Limelight

* Great-O-Khan, Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, and Aaron Henare defeated Jonah, Bad Dude Tito, Shane Haste, and Mikey Nicholls

* Jeff Cobb defeated Willie Mack

* Killer Kross defeated. Yuya Uemura

* Brody King defeated Jake Something

* Hikuleo, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Juiced Robinson, and Jay White defeated Tomohiro Ishii, Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero, Ren Narita, and Mascara Dorada

* Minoru Suzuki defeated Tony Deppen

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Fred Rosser defeated Tom Lawlor to win the title.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Chris Dickinson