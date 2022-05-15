wrestling / News
Spoilers From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling taped matches on Saturday for upcoming episodes, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Before The Impact: Crazy Steve & Black Taurus defeated Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger.
* Laredo Kid defeated Blake Christian.
* Special Challenge Match: Rich Swann defeated Matthew Rehwoldt.
* Rosemary defeated Tenille Dashwood with Madison Rayne.
* Steve Maclin defeated PCO
* Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Eddie Edwards defeated Frankie Kazarian & The Motor City Machineguns.
* Violent By Design defeated Josh Alexander and The Briscoes
* Chris Bey defeated Raj Singh with Shera
* Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz defeated Jordynne Grace & Mia Yim.
* Trey Miguel defeated Mike Bailey.
* Masha Slamovich defeated Alisha with Gisele Shaw.
* Vincent & Kenny King with Eddie Edwards defeated Aces & Eights, Garett Bischoff & Wes Brisco, with D-Lo Brown.
