WWE filmed material for upcoming episodes of WWE LFG on Tuesday night at the Performance Center before NXT. You can find spoilers below, via PWInsider:

* Vic Joseph and Jeremy Borash were the announcers.

* Bayley Humphrey def. Dani Sekelsky

* Penina Tuilaepa def. Sirena Linton

* Lainey Reid & Kali Armstrong had a promo and brawl with Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley.

* Drake Morreaux def. Chris Island.