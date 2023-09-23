Spoilers On Matches Set For Impact Bound For Glory

Impact taped new episodes of their weekly show on Friday, and some spoilers for Bound For Glory are online out of the taping. PWInsider reports that KENTA will compete at the PPV and that Trinity will defend her Knockouts Championship against Mickie James at the show.

Bound For Glory takes place on October 21st in Chicago. The updated spoiler lineup is:

* Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelly vs. Josh Alexander

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity vs. Mickie James

* Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey

* KENTA vs. TBA