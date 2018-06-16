Spoilers For Matches Taped Before NXT Takeover: Chicago

– WWE taped matches before Saturday night’s NXT Takeover: Chicago. The matches will air on NXT TV. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* The War Raiders defeated TM61 with Fallout. Huge pops for Hanson and Rowe, lots of hard hitting action. They were really put over. TM61 continued their heel gimmicks and played it well

* Bianca Belair defeated Dakota Kai with the modified Samoan Driver. Tougher match than anything we’ve seen in the RAW or SmackDown women’s divisions lately, crowd reacted very well