wrestling / News
Spoilers From ROH X CMLL Global Wars Taping
June 19, 2025 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for ROH X CMLL Global Wars on Wednesday before and after Grand Slam Mexico, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping, per PWInsider:
* ROH TV Championship Match: Nick Wayne fought Titan to a time limit draw.
* Thunder Rosa & Persephone def. Athena & Red Velvet
* Blue Panther def. Lee Moriarty. Moriarty, The Infantry & Shane Taylor attacked Blue Panther after but Bryan Danielson came out with Hologram and more to make the save.
