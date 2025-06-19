Spoilers From ROH X CMLL Global Wars Taping

AEW taped matches for ROH X CMLL Global Wars on Wednesday before and after Grand Slam Mexico, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* ROH TV Championship Match: Nick Wayne fought Titan to a time limit draw.

* Thunder Rosa & Persephone def. Athena & Red Velvet

* Blue Panther def. Lee Moriarty. Moriarty, The Infantry & Shane Taylor attacked Blue Panther after but Bryan Danielson came out with Hologram and more to make the save.