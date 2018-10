– WWE taped matches on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. before the Smackdown 1000 taping. The matches will air on this week’s 205 Live. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Akira Tozawa defeated Drew Gulak by DQ after interference from Jack Gallagher. Brian Kendrick made the save.

* Tony Nese won a Fatal 5 Way over TJP, Gran Metalik, Lio Rush and Cedric Alexander.