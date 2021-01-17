wrestling / News
STARDOM 10th Anniversary Quick Results 1.17.21: Giulia Retains Wonder of Stardom Title
– World Wonder Ring STARDOM celebrated the promotion’s 10th anniversary today. The event was held at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan with an announced attendance of 713 people. Below are some results, courtesy of Stardom’s website.
* Future Of Stardom Championship: Saya Iida (c) defeated Unagi Sayaka at 12:04 seconds via the
Diamond Cutter into the Solidify.
* Natsupoi defeats Konami at 8:03 via DQ.
* High Speed Championship: AZM (c) defeated Kaori Yoneyama at 5:36 via Ground consolidation.
* Tam Nakano defeated Starlight Kid at 10:53 via the Tiger Suplex.
* Queen’s Quest (Momo Watanabe & Saya Kamitani) defeated Donna del Mondo (Himeka & Syuri) and Oedo Tai (Bea Priestley & Saki Kashima) and STARS (Mayu Iwatani & Ruaka) at 15:04 via Star crusher into the Boston crab.
* Wonder of Stardom Championship – No Rules: Giulia (c) defeated Natsuko Tora at 18:34.
* World of Stardom Championship: Utami Hayashishita (c) defeated Maika at 24:12.
Additionally, here are some photos and highlights from the event shared by STARDOm on social media:
January 17, 2021 Korakuen Hall
◆Future of Stardom Title Match
Saya Iida defeated Unagi Sayaka pic.twitter.com/BkcolR8hcL
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) January 17, 2021
January 17, 2021 Korakuen Hall
◆Singles Match
Natsupoi defeated Konami via disqualification. pic.twitter.com/yMDHMPqMRw
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) January 17, 2021
January 17, 2021 Korakuen Hall
◆High Speed Title Match
AZM defeated Kaori Yoneyama. pic.twitter.com/yk7t3k0JpK
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) January 17, 2021
January 17, 2021 Korakuen Hall
◆Singles Match
Tam Nakano defeated Starlight Kid. pic.twitter.com/4IJ7gzG7Xt
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) January 17, 2021
January 17, 2021 Korakuen Hall
◆4 Way Tag Elimination Match
Saya Kamitani & Momo Watanabe were the sole survivors.
Other teams were Mayu Iwatani & Ruaka, Syuri & Himeka and Bea Priestley & Saki Kashima. pic.twitter.com/3xpr0ej7E0
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) January 17, 2021
January 17, 2021 Korakuen Hall
◆Wonder of Stardom Title Match No DQ
Giulia defeated Natsuko Tora
part 1 pic.twitter.com/tWUUsTYDci
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) January 17, 2021
January 17, 2021 Korakuen Hall
◆Wonder of Stardom Title Match No DQ
Giulia defeated Natsuko Tora
part 2 pic.twitter.com/bODvXExNDF
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) January 17, 2021
January 17, 2021 Korakuen Hall
◆World of Stardom Title Match
Utami Hayashishita defeated Maika. pic.twitter.com/0is44ZCOBH
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) January 17, 2021
Now on Stardom World from a few hours ago at Korakuen Hall! It's Utami Hayashishita vs Maika, for the World of Stardom title! https://t.co/q8dHnF58vW pic.twitter.com/y3DLJfkQal
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) January 17, 2021
