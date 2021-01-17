wrestling / News

STARDOM 10th Anniversary Quick Results 1.17.21: Giulia Retains Wonder of Stardom Title

January 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
STARDOm 10th Anniversary

– World Wonder Ring STARDOM celebrated the promotion’s 10th anniversary today. The event was held at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan with an announced attendance of 713 people. Below are some results, courtesy of Stardom’s website.

* Future Of Stardom Championship: Saya Iida (c) defeated Unagi Sayaka at 12:04 seconds via the
Diamond Cutter into the Solidify.
* Natsupoi defeats Konami at 8:03 via DQ.
* High Speed Championship: AZM (c) defeated Kaori Yoneyama at 5:36 via Ground consolidation.
* Tam Nakano defeated Starlight Kid at 10:53 via the Tiger Suplex.
* Queen’s Quest (Momo Watanabe & Saya Kamitani) defeated Donna del Mondo (Himeka & Syuri) and Oedo Tai (Bea Priestley & Saki Kashima) and STARS (Mayu Iwatani & Ruaka) at 15:04 via Star crusher into the Boston crab.
* Wonder of Stardom Championship – No Rules: Giulia (c) defeated Natsuko Tora at 18:34.
* World of Stardom Championship: Utami Hayashishita (c) defeated Maika at 24:12.

Additionally, here are some photos and highlights from the event shared by STARDOm on social media:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

STARDOM, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading