STARDOM 10th Anniversary Quick Results 1.17.21: Giulia Retains Wonder of Stardom Title

– World Wonder Ring STARDOM celebrated the promotion’s 10th anniversary today. The event was held at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan with an announced attendance of 713 people. Below are some results, courtesy of Stardom’s website.

* Future Of Stardom Championship: Saya Iida (c) defeated Unagi Sayaka at 12:04 seconds via the

Diamond Cutter into the Solidify.

* Natsupoi defeats Konami at 8:03 via DQ.

* High Speed Championship: AZM (c) defeated Kaori Yoneyama at 5:36 via Ground consolidation.

* Tam Nakano defeated Starlight Kid at 10:53 via the Tiger Suplex.

* Queen’s Quest (Momo Watanabe & Saya Kamitani) defeated Donna del Mondo (Himeka & Syuri) and Oedo Tai (Bea Priestley & Saki Kashima) and STARS (Mayu Iwatani & Ruaka) at 15:04 via Star crusher into the Boston crab.

* Wonder of Stardom Championship – No Rules: Giulia (c) defeated Natsuko Tora at 18:34.

* World of Stardom Championship: Utami Hayashishita (c) defeated Maika at 24:12.

Additionally, here are some photos and highlights from the event shared by STARDOm on social media:

January 17, 2021 Korakuen Hall

◆Future of Stardom Title Match

Saya Iida defeated Unagi Sayaka pic.twitter.com/BkcolR8hcL — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) January 17, 2021

January 17, 2021 Korakuen Hall

◆Singles Match

Natsupoi defeated Konami via disqualification. pic.twitter.com/yMDHMPqMRw — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) January 17, 2021

January 17, 2021 Korakuen Hall

◆High Speed Title Match

AZM defeated Kaori Yoneyama. pic.twitter.com/yk7t3k0JpK — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) January 17, 2021

January 17, 2021 Korakuen Hall

◆Singles Match

Tam Nakano defeated Starlight Kid. pic.twitter.com/4IJ7gzG7Xt — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) January 17, 2021

January 17, 2021 Korakuen Hall

◆4 Way Tag Elimination Match

Saya Kamitani & Momo Watanabe were the sole survivors.

Other teams were Mayu Iwatani & Ruaka, Syuri & Himeka and Bea Priestley & Saki Kashima. pic.twitter.com/3xpr0ej7E0 — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) January 17, 2021

January 17, 2021 Korakuen Hall

◆Wonder of Stardom Title Match No DQ

Giulia defeated Natsuko Tora

part 1 pic.twitter.com/tWUUsTYDci — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) January 17, 2021

January 17, 2021 Korakuen Hall

◆Wonder of Stardom Title Match No DQ

Giulia defeated Natsuko Tora

part 2 pic.twitter.com/bODvXExNDF — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) January 17, 2021

January 17, 2021 Korakuen Hall

◆World of Stardom Title Match

Utami Hayashishita defeated Maika. pic.twitter.com/0is44ZCOBH — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) January 17, 2021