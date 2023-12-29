STARDOM Dream Queendom 2023 Results: New Champions Crowned, More

STARDOM held its Dream Queendom show on Friday, with a new World Of STARDOM Champion being crowned and more. You can check out the full results from the PPV below, per Fightful, along with the video of the first match:

* Miyu Amasaki, Yuzuki & Azusa Inaba def. HANAKO, Rana Yagami & Sayaka Kurara

* Ami Sourei & Saki Kashima def. Thekla & Mai Sakurai, Lady C & Hina, and Yuna Mizumori & SAKI

* Mayu Iwatani, Hanan, Saya Iida & azuki) def. Starlight Kid, Rina, Ruaka & Fukigen Death

* 7Upp & AZM def. Mina Shirakawa, Syuri & Mei Seira

* Goddess of Stardom Championship Match: AphroditE def. XL

* NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Match: Giulia def. Megan Bayne. Trish Adora challenged Giulia to a title match after the match and Giulia agreed to the bout.

* Wonder of Stardom Championship Match: Saori Anou def. MIRAI to win the title.

* World of Stardom Championship Match: Maika def. Suzu Suzuki to win the title.