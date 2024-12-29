STARDOM Dream Queendom 2024 Results: World of Stardom Title Changes Hands, More

STARDOM held their Dream Queendom 2024 show on Sunday morning, with a new World of Stardom Champion crowned and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Aya Sakura & Yuna Mizumori def. Chi Chi & Matoi Hamabe

* Sayaka Kurara and Ranna Yagami fought to a 15-minute time-limit draw

* Goddesses of Stardom Championship Match: wing*gori def. Thekla & Momo Watanabe

* Mina Shirakawa, Waka Tsukiyama, Rian & HANAKO def. Tomoka Inaba, Hina, Lady C & Saki Kashima and Azusa Inaba, Rina, Ruaka & Fukigen Death

* AZM, Suzu Suzuki, Mei Seira & Miyu Amasaki def. Mayu Iwatani, Momo Kohgo, Hazuki & Koguma

* Saori Anou def. Mika Iwata

* Syuri def. Konami via DQ

* No DQ Match: Natsuko Tora def. Maika

* Wonder of Stardom Championship Match: Starlight Kid def. Natsupoi

* World of Stardom Championship Match: Saya Kamitani def. Tam Nakano