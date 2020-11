Stardom Goddesses of Stardom Results 11.8.20: Tag League Finals In Osaka

Stardom held its Goddesses of Stardom Tag League Finals earlier at EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan. Here are the full results for the show:

Goddesses Of Stardom Tag League: Hanan and Saya Iida defeated Riho and Gokigen Death

Goddesses Of Stardom Tag League: Natsuko Tora and Saki Kashima defeated Oedo Tai Bea Priestley and Konami

Goddesses Of Stardom Tag League: Saya Kamitani and Utami Hayashishita defeated Tam Nakano and Mina Shirakawa

Goddesses Of Stardom Tag League: AZM and Momo Watanabe defeated Mayu Iwatani and Starlight Kid

Goddesses Of Stardom Tag League: Giulia and Maika defeated Himeka and Syuri

Goddesses Of Stardom Tag League Final: AZM and Momo Watanabe defeated Giulia and Maika to win the Goddess of Stardom Tag League

November 8 Osaka Edion Arena

◆Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani defeated Tam Nakano & Mina Shirakawa (part 1) pic.twitter.com/wRox0GDN6h — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) November 8, 2020

November 8 Osaka Edion Arena

◆Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani defeated Tam Nakano & Mina Shirakawa (part 2) pic.twitter.com/sGXokJLBwA — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) November 8, 2020

November 8 Osaka Edion Arena 2

◆Giulia & Maika defeated Syuri & Himeka. pic.twitter.com/COzWmOJ2Lu — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) November 8, 2020