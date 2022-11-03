wrestling / News

STARDOM Hiroshima Goddess Festival Results

November 3, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
World Wonder Ring Stardom logo Image Credit: STARDOM

STARDOM held their event Hiroshima Goddess Festival this morning, with a show that featured multiple title matches. Here are results, via Fightful:

* AZM def. Waka Tsukiyama, Lady C, Saya Iida, and Miyu Amasaki
* FWC (Hazuki & Koguma) def. Oedo Tai (Saki Kashima & Ruaka)
* Himeka def. Yuna Mizumori
* Utami Hayashishita def. Natsuko Tora
* Donna del Mondo (Giulia, Mai Sakurai & Thekla) vs. God’s Eye (Konami, MIRAI & Ami Sourei) ends in a 15-minute draw
* SWA Undisputed Championship: Mayu Iwatani (c) def. Alpha Female. Iwatani then gave up the title to focus on the IWGP Women’s Championship
* Goddess of Stardom Championship: meltear (Tam Nakano & Natsupoi) (c) def. Black Desire (Momo Watanabe & Starlight Kid)
* Wonder of Stardom Championship: Saya Kamitani (c) def. Mina Shirakawa. Kamitani challenged KAIRI.
* World of Stardom Championship: Syuri (c) def. Maika. Syuri vs. Utami Hayashishita was announced for November 19 for the World of Stardom Championship

