STARDOM Hiroshima Goddess Festival Results

STARDOM held their event Hiroshima Goddess Festival this morning, with a show that featured multiple title matches. Here are results, via Fightful:

* AZM def. Waka Tsukiyama, Lady C, Saya Iida, and Miyu Amasaki

* FWC (Hazuki & Koguma) def. Oedo Tai (Saki Kashima & Ruaka)

* Himeka def. Yuna Mizumori

* Utami Hayashishita def. Natsuko Tora

* Donna del Mondo (Giulia, Mai Sakurai & Thekla) vs. God’s Eye (Konami, MIRAI & Ami Sourei) ends in a 15-minute draw

* SWA Undisputed Championship: Mayu Iwatani (c) def. Alpha Female. Iwatani then gave up the title to focus on the IWGP Women’s Championship

* Goddess of Stardom Championship: meltear (Tam Nakano & Natsupoi) (c) def. Black Desire (Momo Watanabe & Starlight Kid)

* Wonder of Stardom Championship: Saya Kamitani (c) def. Mina Shirakawa. Kamitani challenged KAIRI.

* World of Stardom Championship: Syuri (c) def. Maika. Syuri vs. Utami Hayashishita was announced for November 19 for the World of Stardom Championship