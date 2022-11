– STARDOM held its STARDOM in SHOWCASE Vol. 3 event earlier today at the Todoroki Arena in Kawasaki, Kanagawa, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 778 people. Below are some results, per STARDOM’s website:

* Blue Stars Block: 7Upp (Nanae Takahashi & Yuu) (7) beat wing*gori (Hanan & Saya Iida) (2) at 8:13.

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Koguma beat AZM, Starlight Kid, and Ram Kaichow at 10:34.

* Lady C beat Momo Kohgo, Saya Kamitani, and Himeka to win a Hair & Make ZEST at 8:04.

* Judo Jacket Rules Match: Maika, Mayu Iwatani & Hanan beat Utami Hayashishita, MIRAI & Hina at 9:29.

* No Holds Barred Match: Hazuki & Natsu Sumire vs. Natsuko Tora & Saki Kashima ended in a no contest at 10:58.

* Hardcore Match: Prominence (Risa Sera, Suzu Suzuki & Kurumi Hiiragi) beat Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano, Natsupoi & Unagi Sayaka) at 15:42.

* During the show, Momo Watanabe, Starlight Kid, and Saki Kashima challenged Prominence to an Artist of Stardom Championship match for Stardom Dream Queendom.

* Exploding Coffin Match: NEO STARDOM ARMY (Nanae Takahashi, Yuu & Masked Grim Reaper) def. Donna del Mondo (Giulia, Thekla & Mai Sakurai) at 14:15.