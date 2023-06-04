wrestling / News
STARDOM Results 6.4.23: Generation Struggle Matches, More
STARDOM made its return to Korakuen Hall on Sunday with a show that saw two Generation Struggle matches and more. You can see the full results below for the show, per Fightful:
* Fukigen Death def. Momo Kohgo and Thekla
* Momo Watanabe, Natsuko Tora & Ruaka def. Hazuki, Koguma & Saya Iida
* Generation Struggle 1: Mai Sakurai, Lady C & Waka Tsukiyama def. Aya Sakura, HANAKO & Miyu Amasaki
* Club Venus def. THE NEW ERAS. Club Venus issued a challenge for the Goddess of Stardom Titles after the match, with the bout set for STARDOM SUNSHINE 2023.
* AZM & Mei Seira def. Starlight Kid & Saki Kashima. Seira issued a challenge to Kashima for the High-Speed Championship, but Kashima declined. Kashima also bowed out of the 5STAR Grand Prix Play-In Rumble.
* Nanae Takahashi def. Yuna Mizumori. Mizumori jumped from 7Upp to Cosmic Angels after the match.
* Natsupoi & Saori Anou def. Jessie & Xena
* Generation Struggle 2: Syuri, Giulia, Tam Nakano & Mayu Iwatani fought Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani, Maika & Suzu Suzuki to a 30-minute time limit draw
4年6ヶ月ぶりの同期タッグが噛み合わず、なんと安納サオリとなつぽいが一触即発に‼️#STARDOM pic.twitter.com/CRldWZ4VB9
— スターダム✪STARDOM (@wwr_stardom) June 4, 2023
