STARDOM The Conversion 2025 Results: Sareee Wins IWGP Women’s Championship

STARDOM held their event The Conversion 2025 earlier today at Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

The event featured a title change, as Sareee won the IWGP Women’s Championship by defeating Syuri. She is only the fifth champion in the belt’s history, and is now in her first reign. Syuri held the title for 55 days after defeating Mayu Iwatani on April 23.

Meanwhile, Bozilla made a surprise appearance during the second-to-last match, showing up in a hoodie. She then joined Mi Vida Loca (Suzu Suzuki, Rina Yamashita, Itsuki Aoki & Akira Kurogane), who went on to defeat NEO Genesis (Starlight Kid, AZM, Mei Seira & Miyu Amasaki). Bozilla then challenged AZM for the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship.

You can find results below, via Fightful:

* Waka Tsukiyama def. Yuria Hime

* Future of Stardom Championship: Hina (c) def. Rian

* Cosmic Angels (Aya Sakura, Sayaka Kurara & Yuna Mizumori) def. Momo Kohgo, Ema Maishima & Kikyo Furusawa

* BMI2000 (Natsuko Tora & Ruaka) def. FWC (Hazuki & Koguma)

* Risa Sera def. HANAKO

* H.A.T.E. (Saya Kamitani, Rina, Konami & Momo Watanabe) def. God’s Eye (Ami Sohrei, Lady C, Kiyoka Kotatsu & Ranna Yagami)

* Goddesses of Stardom Championship: wing*gori (Hanan & Saya Iida) (c) def. Natsu & Saory (Natsupoi & Saori Anou)

* Yuna Mizumori & SAKI will challenge for the titles this Wednesday

* Mi Vida Loca (Suzu Suzuki, Rina Yamashita, Itsuki Aoki & Akira Kurogane) def. NEO Genesis (AZM, Starlight Kid, Mei Seira & Miyu Amasaki)

* IWGP Women’s Championship: Sareee def. Syuri (c) to win the title.

An emotional Sareee celebrates winning the IWGP Women's Championship.#STARDOM pic.twitter.com/nywh0UJmvT — Himanshu Doi (@Himanshu_Doi) June 21, 2025