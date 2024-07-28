wrestling / News
STARDOM Wonder Rendevous Results: Natsupoi Wins Wonder of STARDOM Title
July 27, 2024 | Posted by
STARDOM held their event WONDER RENDEVOUS earlier today, which included a title change in the show’s main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
* God’s Eye (Lady C & Hina) def. Xena & Rian
* Mayu Iwatani def. HANAKO
* Saki Kashima def. Aya Sakura
* Red Stars-B Block Qualifier: Yuna Mizumori def. Waka Tsukiyama
* Tam Nakano def. Sayaka Kurara
* NEO GENESIS (Starlight Kid, Mei Seira, Suzu Suzuki, AZM & Miyu Amasaki) def. STARS (Hanan, Hazuki, Koguma, Saya Iida & Momo Kohgo)
* Maika, Mina Shirakawa, Syuri & Saya Kamitani def. Oedo Tai (Momo Watanabe, Konami, Thekla & Ruaka)
* Future of Stardom Championship: Rina (c) def. Ranna Yagami. Hina challenged Rina after the match.
* Wonder of Stardom Championship: Natsupoi def. Saori Anou (c)
