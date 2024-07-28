STARDOM Wonder Rendevous Results: Natsupoi Wins Wonder of STARDOM Title

STARDOM held their event WONDER RENDEVOUS earlier today, which included a title change in the show’s main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

* God’s Eye (Lady C & Hina) def. Xena & Rian

* Mayu Iwatani def. HANAKO

* Saki Kashima def. Aya Sakura

* Red Stars-B Block Qualifier: Yuna Mizumori def. Waka Tsukiyama

* Tam Nakano def. Sayaka Kurara

* NEO GENESIS (Starlight Kid, Mei Seira, Suzu Suzuki, AZM & Miyu Amasaki) def. STARS (Hanan, Hazuki, Koguma, Saya Iida & Momo Kohgo)

* Maika, Mina Shirakawa, Syuri & Saya Kamitani def. Oedo Tai (Momo Watanabe, Konami, Thekla & Ruaka)

* Future of Stardom Championship: Rina (c) def. Ranna Yagami. Hina challenged Rina after the match.

* Wonder of Stardom Championship: Natsupoi def. Saori Anou (c)