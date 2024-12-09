wrestling / News
Starrcast Will Return for AEW All In: Texas Weekend
December 9, 2024 | Posted by
The wrestling fan convention Starrcast is on its way back, as it will return for AEW All In: Texas weekend. It will be back on July 12, which Conrad Thompson announced during the countdown special today. The first Starrcast happened ahead of the first All In back in 2018. The last one was held back in April, coinciding with Wrestlemania.
