Stephanie McMahon Almost Got McMahon Family Crest Tattoo, Considered WWF Logo When Younger

WWE executive Stephanie McMahon recently revealed that while she currently has no tattoos, she has seriously considered getting inked on multiple occasions, including designs representing both her family and the company.

Speaking on her What’s Your Story? Podcast (per Fightful.com), Stephanie shared that she nearly got a tattoo of the McMahon family crest.

“When I was younger, I wanted a tattoo and I was going to get the WWF logo. Thank God I didn’t do that. I’d be like a walking billboard if I had all the different logos that have evolved over time. I’m tatted on the inside,” said Stephanie.