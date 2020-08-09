Various News: Stephanie McMahon & Brie Bella Join WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Guerrillas of Destiny Join The Bouncers on Happy Hour

– 2K Games announced today that Brie Bella of The Bella Twins and Stephanie McMahon will be playable characters in the upcoming WWE 2K Battlegrounds game. You can view the announcement below.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is currently slated for a September 18 release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.

This just in! Brie Bella (@BellaTwins) and @StephMcMahon are stepping BACK into the ring in #WWE2KBattlegrounds! pic.twitter.com/FeCZqUocRI — WWE 2K Battlegrounds (@2KBattlegrounds) August 9, 2020

– The Guerrillas of Destiny (G.o.D.) joined The Bouncers on this week’s edition of ROH Happy Hour. You can check out that new video below.